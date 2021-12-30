Two Orange residents arrested on fentanyl trafficking charges

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP)– Two Orange residents have been arrested in connection with a suspected drug trafficking operation being run out of their home.

According to a news release issued by the Northwestern District Attorney’s office, Scott Berry, 44, and Jennifer Pierson, 31, both of 60 Perry Road, pleaded not guilty in Belchertown District Court on Wednesday. Bail was set at $2,500 for Berry and $1,000 for Pierson and their cases were continued until Jan. 31, 2022.

Berry faces charges of trafficking in fentanyl more than 10 grams; distribution of cocaine, subsequent

offense and conspiracy to violate a drug law. Pierson faces charges of trafficking in fentanyl more than

10 grams; distribution of cocaine, conspiracy to violate a drug law and possession of oxycodone.

The suspects had been under surveillance for several months by the DA’s drug task force, including members of the Orange Police Department, after authorities received numerous complaints about suspected drug sales at the residence.

On Wednesday, officers observed Berry and Pierson leave their home and make brief stops in driveways and parking lots in Athol, Orange, Chicopee and Springfield, where they engaged in interactions that were brief and consistent with drug sales.

At about 8:15 p.m., the car being driven by Pierson in which Berry was a passenger pulled over to the

side of Route 202 in Belchertown, where drug task force officers approached the vehicle. Investigators

seized from the car approximately 1,150 bags of suspected fentanyl, 9 grams of suspected crack cocaine,

and a single oxycodone pill.