SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested in Springfield on Wednesday for possession of a large amount of cocaine.

According to Massachusetts State Police, law enforcement developed information that two men from Philadelphia were bringing cocaine to Springfield for distribution.

More than 1.5 kilos of cocaine was found in the vehicle the two suspects were in when investigated by the task force officers on Chestnut Street in Springfield. The kilogram was wrapped and stamped “COVID.” The total weight of the confiscated cocaine was 1,683 grams.

Both suspects from Philadelphia, 50-year-old Herman Gomez and 25-year-old Jeffrys Feliciano Santana were arrested for trafficking in cocaine greater than 200 grams and conspiracy to violate drug laws. Gomez was allegedly in possession of heroin and charged with possession of a Class A substance with intent to distribute.

Both were booked at the Springfield Police Department and arraigned in Springfield District Court.

The West Unit of the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team (CINRET), assisted by the Massachusetts State Police K-9 Unit, the Springfield Police Firearm Investigation Unit, and the Springfield office of the Drug Enforcement Administration worked together to arrest the two men.