Two people arrested after state police seize drugs during traffic stop near Bernardston

Photo Courtesy: Massachusetts State Police

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – State police arrested two people after discovering drugs during a traffic stop near Bernardston Friday night.

Massachusetts State Police told 22News, 35-year-old Kwesi Wilson, and 27-year-old Ashley Blanchard were arrested after a state police trooper noticed their Jeep speeding on I-91 north near Bernardston with a temporary plate that was unreadable.

Police conducted a traffic stop and found out Wilson the driver had a suspended license and Blanchard, the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt. Police then investigated and searched the car and recovered about 100 grams of white power consistent with crack cocaine as well as 200 white waxed baggies of heroin, a digital scale, and a machete.

Both Blanchard and Wilson were arrested and taken to the Franklin County House of Corrections in Greenfield pending arraignment.

Wilson was charged with the following:

  1. Trafficking in cocaine
  2. Possession with intent to distribute heroin
  3. Conspiracy to violate drug laws
  4. Possession of dangerous weapon (machete)
  5. Failure to wear seat belt
  6. Operate a motor vehicle with license suspended/revoked
  7. Speeding
  8. Unregistered motor vehicle
  9. Equipment violation

Blanchard was charged with the following:

  1. Trafficking in cocaine
  2. Possession with intent to distribute heroin
  3. Conspiracy to violate drug laws
  4. Possession of dangerous weapon
  5. Failure to wear seat bealt

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

