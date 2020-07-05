Two people arrested after state police seize drugs during traffic stop near Bernardston

SHELBURNE FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – State police arrested two people after discovering drugs during a traffic stop near Bernardston Friday night.

Massachusetts State Police told 22News, 35-year-old Kwesi Wilson, and 27-year-old Ashley Blanchard were arrested after a state police trooper noticed their Jeep speeding on I-91 north near Bernardston with a temporary plate that was unreadable.

Police conducted a traffic stop and found out Wilson the driver had a suspended license and Blanchard, the passenger was not wearing a seatbelt. Police then investigated and searched the car and recovered about 100 grams of white power consistent with crack cocaine as well as 200 white waxed baggies of heroin, a digital scale, and a machete.

Both Blanchard and Wilson were arrested and taken to the Franklin County House of Corrections in Greenfield pending arraignment.

Wilson was charged with the following:

Trafficking in cocaine Possession with intent to distribute heroin Conspiracy to violate drug laws Possession of dangerous weapon (machete) Failure to wear seat belt Operate a motor vehicle with license suspended/revoked Speeding Unregistered motor vehicle Equipment violation

Blanchard was charged with the following: