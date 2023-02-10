CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people in Chicopee were arrested Wednesday after police found cocaine and drug distribution items inside an apartment.

Members of the Chicopee Police Narcotics Unit, K9 Unit and the Western Massachusetts Gang Task Force executed a search warrant on Wednesday at a multifamily apartment complex on Dwight Street. The person of interest, Tyquon Ledbetter, is suspected of distributing cocaine from the building.

During the search warrant, officers seized 811 grams of cocaine, an illegal firearm, cash, and other items connected to the sale and distribution of drugs. Ledbetter and another suspect, Nicole Collins, were arrested following the search.

Ledbetter is facing the following charges:

Cocaine Trafficking more than 200 grams

Possession of Firearm without FID

Possession of Ammunition

Improper Storage of a Firearm

Manufacturing Class B drug

Collins is facing the following charges: