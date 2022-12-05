ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Two people have been arrested after drugs were found inside a stolen vehicle early Monday morning.

According to Enfield Police, an officer was conducting business patrols overnight at a local hotel when they saw a vehicle running in the parking lot. The vehicle had a misuse of registration plates, and was later identified as stolen.

The operator of the vehicle allegedly attempted to provide the officer with a fake identification but an investigation revealed the person’s real name, who was then discovered to have several active warrants. The driver, 31-year-old David Guilmartin of Glastonbury, and another person, 26-year-old Gabriella Molloy of West Suffield, were arrested for possession of narcotics with the intent to sell.

In total, Enfield police seized 28 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of powdered cocaine, as well as various scales and packaging materials.

Guilmartin was held on a $75,000 bond and has been charged with the following:

Improper use of marker/license/registration

Possession of a motor vehicle with changed ID number

Illegal possession of motor vehicle without minimum insurance

Use of drug paraphernalia

Use of motor vehicle without permission

Larceny of 3rd degree

Interfere with officer/resisting

Sale of narcotic substance

Molloy was held on a $50,000 bond and will be charged with the following: