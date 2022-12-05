ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Two people have been arrested after drugs were found inside a stolen vehicle early Monday morning.
According to Enfield Police, an officer was conducting business patrols overnight at a local hotel when they saw a vehicle running in the parking lot. The vehicle had a misuse of registration plates, and was later identified as stolen.
The operator of the vehicle allegedly attempted to provide the officer with a fake identification but an investigation revealed the person’s real name, who was then discovered to have several active warrants. The driver, 31-year-old David Guilmartin of Glastonbury, and another person, 26-year-old Gabriella Molloy of West Suffield, were arrested for possession of narcotics with the intent to sell.
In total, Enfield police seized 28 grams of methamphetamine, eight grams of powdered cocaine, as well as various scales and packaging materials.
Guilmartin was held on a $75,000 bond and has been charged with the following:
- Improper use of marker/license/registration
- Possession of a motor vehicle with changed ID number
- Illegal possession of motor vehicle without minimum insurance
- Use of drug paraphernalia
- Use of motor vehicle without permission
- Larceny of 3rd degree
- Interfere with officer/resisting
- Sale of narcotic substance
Molloy was held on a $50,000 bond and will be charged with the following:
- Use of drug paraphernalia
- Larceny of 3rd degree
- Sale of narcotic substance