NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people found sleeping in a vehicle parked partially in a travel lane Tuesday morning during the snow storm were arrested for drugs and a firearm.

Northampton police were called by the DPW after they found a vehicle obstructing the travel lane on Florence Road. When officers arrived, they found two men that appeared to be sleeping inside. Police made several attempts to wake them up. When they finally woke up, police say they appeared to be confused and disoriented.

Officers could see narcotics in plain view inside the vehicle. The vehicle was searched and police seized several different types of illegal drugs, including suspected heroin, crack cocaine, methamphetamines and oxycodone. An unlicensed firearm and ammunition was also seized.

Credit: Northampton Police Department

The driver from Staten Island, New York was arrested and charged with the following:

Trafficking Cocaine

Possession of Class A (Heroin)

Possession of Class B (Crack cocaine)

Possession of Class B (Methadone)

Possession of Class B (oxycodone)

Possession of Class B (Methamphetamines)

Possession of Class E (Gabapentin)

Carry a loaded firearm without a license

Possess firearm in Felony

OUI-Drugs 2nd Off

Unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle

The passenger from Leverett was also arrested and charged with: