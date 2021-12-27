Two people arrested in Pittsfield after State Police find firearm during traffic stop

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield man and Pittsfield woman were arrested by State Police for possession of a firearm during a traffic stop.

According to State Police, around 9:50 a.m. on Saturday, December 18, troopers in Pittsfield saw a black BMW 535 sedan on Wahconah Street with a registration plate that came back to a 2008 Porsche. The trooper made a traffic stop on the vehicle and the driver identified himself as 35-year-old Shamaun Drayton of Springfield.

Drayton was unable to provide officers a driver’s license or a valid registration. Officers discovered Drayton’s license was suspended. He was removed from the vehicle and arrested.

The passenger in the vehicle, 22-year-old Tabitha Stanton of Pittsfield, was told by police the vehicle would be towed so she would have to get out of the vehicle. Officers say she grabbed her red bag and got out of the vehicle. Before being towed, officers did a vehicle inventory search and located in the glove box a 9mm Taurus TC111 handgun with a 15 round magazine inserted in the chamber. Neither Drayton or Stanton were able to provide a license to carry a firearm.

Officers then conducted a probable cause search on Stanton’s red bag and found an additional magazine loaded with 12 rounds of 9mm ammunition. Stanton was then arrested.

Drayton was charged and arraigned for the following charges:

Possession of A Large Capacity Feeding Device

Possession Of Ammunition Without FID Card (Subsequent Offense)

Carrying A Loaded Firearm

Possession Of A Large Capacity Feeding Device

2 nd Offense – Carrying A Firearm

Offense – Carrying A Firearm Operation Of A Motor Vehicle With Suspended License

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

Attaching False Registration Plates

Drayton currently has multiple prior firearm charges and an open firearms case pending in Hampden County Superior Court. In October 2019, Drayton was arrested by Springfield Police inside the Tower Square hotel for possession of a firearm charges.

Stanton was also charged and arraigned with the following charges: