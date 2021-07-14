Two people arrested in Springfield after firearms investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Officers arrested two people in Springfield after a firearms investigation Tuesday night.

At around 8 p.m., detectives were conducting surveillance at the home of 24-year-old Shaquan Morales when they saw him get in a car and leave. The detectives conducted a traffic stop on Boston Road and detained Morales as detectives, officers and troopers executed a search warrant at his home located on Earl Street.

Detectives detained six people in the home and seized a loaded large capacity firearm, a large capacity magazine and a green laser attachment. Morales and a 17-year-old juvenile were arrested, the others detained were released.

The 17-year-old faces firearms charges, police cannot release further information due to his age.

Morales was out on bail from an October arrest in Springfield where an AK-47 was recovered. Shaquan Morales is being charged with the following from Tuesday’s arrest:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm

According to Springfield Police Department spokesperson Ryan Walsh, Morales and the juvenile were targets of a firearms investigation by narcotics detective. Members of the Springfield Police Department’s Narcotics Bureau, Springfield Police Department’s Emergency Services Unit (ESU), Massachusetts State Police Gang Unit and CINRET assisted in executing the search warrant.