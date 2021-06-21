Two people from Springfield charged with cocaine trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested after an investigation of drug trafficking in Springfield.

The Springfield Police Narcotics Detectives were conducting an investigation on 37-year-old Jose Figueroa of Springfield for the distribution of cocaine, according to Spokesperson Ryan Walsh. Detectives were given a search warrant for Figueroa’s home on Trafton Road.

On Thursday evening, detectives saw Figueroa leave his home in a car. Police pulled his vehicle over a short time later at the intersection of Belmonte Avenue and Oakland Street and detained Figueroa. Detectives then went inside his home and seized approximately 25 grams of cocaine and $486.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Figueroa was arrested and charged with cocaine trafficking (18-36 grams). A woman inside the home, 31-year-old Noemi Peluyera of Springfield, was also arrested and charged with cocaine trafficking (18-36 grams).