Two people, one juvenile arrested after allegedly stealing cars in Northampton

NORTHAMPTON, Mass (WWLP) – Three people including a juvenile were arrested after allegedly stealing cars in Northampton Monday morning.

According to the Northampton Police Department, 21-year-old Deylon Wright, 19-year-old Kira Tillman of Holyoke and a juvenile were arrested after police initiated a traffic stop that later revealed both cars driven were registered as stolen.

Police say an officer noticed a Mazda with Virginia license plates traveling on Elm Street around 1:45 a.m. with a defective brake light and ran the registration, finding out that the vehicle was stolen from Holyoke on August 30.

The officer conducted a traffic stop of the Mazda and noticed a second vehicle traveling with it, both cars pulled onto Randolph Place and parked next to each other.

Police said a 15-year-old was operating the Mazda while Wright was driving the second car with Tillman as the passenger.

After further investigation, police discovered the second car to be stolen from Village Hill in Northampton.

The juvenile is being charged with two counts receiving a stolen motor vehicle. Tillman and Wright are being charged with two counts of receiving a stolen motor vehicle and Wright is facing an additional charge of unlicensed operation.

All three were arrested. Tillman and Wright were arraigned Monday in Northampton District Court and the juvenile was arraigned in Hampshire Juvenile Court in Hadley.

Northampton Police said one other unlocked vehicle at Village Hill was entered and items were stolen from it. Police believe this vehicle is related to these crimes and suspects.

The incident is still being investigated.

If you had any items stolen from your vehicle in Northampton contact police at 413-587-1100.