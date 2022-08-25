NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – At least one person has been charged after two people were stabbed Wednesday evening at a Northampton apartment complex.

Assistant Northwestern District Attorney Steven Gagne confirmed to 22News that two victims were stabbed Wednesday evening at the Meadowbrook Apartments in the Florence section of the city. He added that at least one person is set to be arraigned in Northampton District Court in connection to the incident.

Other details on the case, including the name of the suspect or suspects, or information on the condition of the victims, was not immediately available.

