Two people wounded in Holyoke shooting

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were taken to the hospital, following a shooting in Holyoke late Sunday night.

Holyoke Police Sgt. Troy Copeland told 22News that officers were called to the corner of Elm and Appleton Streets at around 11:55 P.M. for a report of shots fired. When police got there, they discovered two gunshot victims.

Both victims were taken to Baystate Medical Center, and are expected to survive, Copeland said.

Copeland said Holyoke police are still looking into what led up to the shooting. No arrests have been made at this time.