Two people wounded in Springfield shooting

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are investigating after two people were shot late Thursday night in the city’s lower Liberty Heights neighborhood.

Springfield Police Lt. Mel Kwatowski told 22News the shooting happened just before midnight near Franklin and Liberty Streets. Both of the victims went to the emergency room at Mercy Medical Center, with one of the victims being dropped off, and the other driving himself to the hospital. Both were later transferred to Baystate Medical Center.

Kwatowski told 22News both victims are in stable condition at this time.

22News is continuing to follow this story and will bring you updates as they become available.