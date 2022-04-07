PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men from Pittsfield were arrested by police Thursday morning after an investigation into the distribution of heroin in the city.

Massachusetts State Police David Procopio said the West Unit of the Massachusetts State Police Commonwealth Interstate Narcotics Reduction Enforcement Team (CINRET West) and the Berkshire County Law Enforcement Task Force (BCLETF) have been investigating two apartments on Clinton Avenue for heroin.

A search warrant was granted for the two apartments and was executed by officers Thursday morning. In total, officers seized the following:

30 grams of suspected cocaine

24 grams of suspected heroin

Assorted pills suspected to be controlled narcotics

A stolen Sturm Ruger .38 caliber revolver loaded with five rounds

A Smith and Wesson .38 caliber revolver loaded with six rounds

A Jennings J-22 .22 caliber pistol loaded with six rounds

Assorted ammunition

US currency estimated at approximately $12,000

The suspects, 24-year-old Ryan Henault and 18-year-old Noah Lewis were arrested after the search.

Henault is facing the following charges:

Possession of a Class E narcotic

Illegal possession of a firearm

Illegal possession of ammunition

Possession of a firearm by a person with a prior violent crime/drug conviction

Improper storage of a firearm

Lewis is facing the following charges: