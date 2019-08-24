Two Pittsfield men facing multiple charges after gunfire reported

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Pittsfield men were arrested after a ShotSpotter activation alerted police of gunfire in the John Street area of Pittsfield Thursday night.

According to the Pittsfield Police Department, no victims or property damage were discovered after detectives and crime scene units arrived in the area around 9:43 p.m. Two hours later, around 11:43 p.m., a second ShotSpotter activation reported gunfire in the area of Francis Avenue.

A State Police trooper who happened to be in the area during that time heard the shots fired and saw a vehicle speed off away from the area.

The trooper was able to stop the vehicle on Danforth Avenue, where multiple Pittsfield Police officers joined him to assist.

The occupants of the vehicle, identified as 24-year-old Tajaye Davis and 19-year-old Zyir Rasheed, were arrested after police searched and found a gun inside the vehicle.

Photo: Pittsfield Police Department

No victims or property damage was discovered on Francis Avenue after the shooting. Davis and Rasheed were both arraigned in Central Berkshire District Court on Friday on the following charges:

Possession of a Firearm w/out FID/LTC

Possession of Ammunition w/out FID card

Receiving Stolen Property Under $1200.00

Additional charges are pending

Pittsfield Police, State Police and Crime Scene investigators are still investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call the Pittsfield Police Department at (413) 448-9705.

You can also provide information anonymously via the Detective Bureau Tip Line at 413-448-9706, or by texting PITTIP and your message to TIP411 (847411).