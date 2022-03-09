BOSTON (WWLP) – Two men pleaded guilty Tuesday at Boston federal court in connection with a methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy.

According to the Department of Justice in Boston, 53-year-old Mark Daileanes of Litchfield, N.H. and 40-year-old William Velez of Boston, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Daileanes also pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute of 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

A total of four defendants were indicted in May 2021 that also include, Andrew Lunn and Anthony Elwell.

Between June and September 2020, Lunn sold pure methamphetamine to a cooperating witness in amounts ranging from 100 to almost 280 grams on four occasions. Velez supplied Lunn with the methamphetamine. Elwell gave money to Daileanes to buy 280 grams of methamphetamine from Lunn once in July 2020.

Lunn pleaded guilty on December 16, 2021, and Elwell pleaded not guilty and is awaiting trial.

Daileanes and Velez are scheduled for sentencing on June 28 and July 27, 2022. They face at least 10 years and up to life in prison, at least five years of supervised release, and a fine of up to $20 million.