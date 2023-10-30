NEW HAVEN, CT. (WWLP) – Two New Haven police cruisers were struck while heading to a shooting on Sunday.

Police were investigating gunshots at around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday when they saw a vehicle driving towards them. Officers tried to stop the car, but it hit two cruisers.

One person was taken into custody, and the driver of the car got away. About 14 minutes after the crash, a juvenile with a gunshot wound in the leg checked into a hospital.

Officers are not sure if the vehicle involved in the crash is related to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.