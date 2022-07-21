ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Two Rochester police officers were shot on Bauman Street in the City of Rochester Thursday night.

It happened shortly after 9:15 p.m. According to police, the two officers were patrolling when at least one male approached them and opened fire.

One officer was taken to Rochester General Hospital. The other was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital.

Police have not provided any update on their conditions, or any information about any suspects.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

We’ve moved closer to the scene at Joseph Ave. & Zimbrich St. and are awaiting a media briefing from RPD. Have seen assistance from MCSO, Greece PD, Irondequoit PD. @News_8 pic.twitter.com/JggDKu2ERs — Natalie Kucko (@NatalieKucko) July 22, 2022

Large presence of RPD cruisers and officers right outside of Strong’s Emergency dpt for the last hour pic.twitter.com/tH0SjtMS9z — Mariah Whitmoyer (@mariahWROC) July 22, 2022

A few RPD cars have started showing up at RGH. No word on the officers condition @News_8 pic.twitter.com/mbpZIRPNZW — jaygardner (@jaygardner78) July 22, 2022

Watch the full police briefing