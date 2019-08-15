Two seriously injured after hit and run crash on Liberty Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass (WWLP) – Springfield Police are looking for information related to a hit and run crash on Liberty Street Wednesday night.

Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News, a scooter collided with a car at the intersection of Liberty Street and Phoenix Terrace around 10:00 p.m.

The driver of the car allegedly drove off. Police believe the car to be a black Nissan SUV.

Walsh said both the man and woman on the scooter were taken to Baystate Medical Center with serious injuries, the man’s injuries are potentially life-threatening.

If you have any information on the car involved or who may have been in it, contact the Springfield Police Department’s Traffic Unit at 413-787-6333 or anonymously Text-a-Tip to CRIMES by typing SOLVE and your tip.