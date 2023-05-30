LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – The Ludlow Police Department has arrested and charged two Springfield men with drug trafficking and possession.

According to the Ludlow Police Department, they conducted a motor vehicle stop of a Nissan Murano on Fuller Street on Sunday, at about 9:49 p.m. Police say that the vehicle was suspected of multiple traffic violations.

During the traffic stop, officers found that the Nissan Murano was not insured and that the registration had been revoked. Hector Perez, 21, of Springfield was aware that he could not operate this vehicle without registration and proof of insurance. While Yowin Nunez Diaz, 20, of Springfield, was a passenger in the vehicle.

After searching the vehicle, officers found approximately 82.8 grams of heroin, 112 grams of crack cocaine, 37.5 grams of cocaine, and Tramadol Hydrochloride, for which Perez does not have a prescription. A drum magazine for paintballs, small bags, and rubber bands was also found, along with an airsoft pistol.

Credit: Ludlow Police Department

“I wish to commend the police officers for their excellent police work on this case,” Chief Valadas said. “Street drug interdiction arrests of this magnitude certainly help rid our community of illicit narcotics trafficking.”

Diaz and Perez were arrested without incident. Perez and Diaz were held on $100,000 bail and taken to the Hampden County Correctional Center.

Perez was arrested and charged with:

Trafficking Heroin (36 Grams or More, But Less Than 100 Grams)

Possession With Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug (Heroin)

Trafficking Crack Cocaine (100 Grams or More, But Less Than 200 Grams)

Possession With Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Trafficking Cocaine (36 Grams or More, But Less Than 100 Grams)

Possession of a Class A Drug (Tramadol Hydrochloride)

Possession With Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug (Tramadol Hydrochloride)

Operating an Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Operating a Motor Vehicle After Suspension or Revoked Registration

Marked Lanes Violation

Speeding

Possession of an Open Container

While Diaz faces the following charges: