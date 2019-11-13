Two Springfield men arrested after drugs seized during Greenfield traffic stop

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men were arrested after Greenfield police discovered hundreds of bags of what is believed to be heroin and crack cocaine in their car during a traffic stop Monday night.

According to Greenfield police, 29-year-old Kaliah Malloy and 22-year-old Fernando Massey Jr. are facing the following charges:

Possession with intent to distribute Class A drugs

Possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs

Possession of ammunition without a FID Card

Trafficking in cocaine (more than 18 grams)

Conspiracy to violate the drug law

Greenfield police say Malloy was pulled over on the Mohawk Trail in Greenfield after an officer observed a broken license plate light and excessively tinted windows. Massey was a passenger in the car.

According to Greenfield police, K9 Artie from the Montague Police Department alerted officers to 500 bags of substances packaged in a way consistent with heroin, a bag of what is believed to be crack cocaine and a single 9mm round of ammunition in the car.