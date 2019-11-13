Two Springfield men arrested after drugs seized during Greenfield traffic stop

GREENFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men were arrested after Greenfield police discovered hundreds of bags of what is believed to be heroin and crack cocaine in their car during a traffic stop Monday night.
According to Greenfield police, 29-year-old Kaliah Malloy and 22-year-old Fernando Massey Jr. are facing the following charges:
- Possession with intent to distribute Class A drugs
- Possession with intent to distribute Class B drugs
- Possession of ammunition without a FID Card
- Trafficking in cocaine (more than 18 grams)
- Conspiracy to violate the drug law
Greenfield police say Malloy was pulled over on the Mohawk Trail in Greenfield after an officer observed a broken license plate light and excessively tinted windows. Massey was a passenger in the car.
According to Greenfield police, K9 Artie from the Montague Police Department alerted officers to 500 bags of substances packaged in a way consistent with heroin, a bag of what is believed to be crack cocaine and a single 9mm round of ammunition in the car.