SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men were arrested for firearm charges after a search warrant was conducted Thursday morning.

The Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit was conducting an illegal firearms investigation with 20-year-old Edgar Centen and 23-year-old Felix Garcia as suspects on Wednesday. During the surveillance on Grove Street, they saw Garcia, Centeno and an adult woman enter a vehicle and drive away.

Detectives conducted a traffic stop and detained the suspects pending the execution of a search warrant. During the search of the home on Grove Street at around 1:30 a.m. on Thursday, detectives seized a high-capacity ghost gun with 13 rounds of ammunition.

Centeno, and Garcia were arrested, and the woman in the car was released.

Edgar Centeno is charged with the following:

• Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card

• Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

• Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Felix Garcia is charged with the following:

• Carrying a Firearm without a License

• Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

• Possession of a High-Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device