SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men are facing firearms and drug charges after police were called to the Eastfield Mall on Monday for a report of someone allegedly flashing a gun.

According to the Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 5 p.m. officers were called to the Eastfield Mall on Boston Road for a report of someone allegedly flashing a gun at a victim before leaving the premises. The Springfield Police Real-Time Analysis Center was able to find the possible suspects getting into a car and relayed that information to the officers.

A traffic stop was conducted of the suspected vehicle on Boston Road and the driver and passenger were detained. Police seized a large-capacity firearm equipped with a flashlight and laser which was loaded with 11 rounds of ammunition found on the passenger front seat, 11 bags of marijuana, and more than $600.

(Springfield Police Department)

Chantz Dudley (Springfield Police Department)

Devonta Clarke Devonta Clarke (Springfield Police Department)

Police say the driver, 18-year-old Chantz Dudley was alleged to have flashed the firearm at the victim, and the passenger, 24-year-old Devonta Clarke, were both arrested.

Chantz Dudley is charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Possession of a High Capacity Magazine/Feeding Device

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Devonta Clarke is charged with the following: