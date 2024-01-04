SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men were arrested early Thursday morning after a shooting on Dickinson Street where one person was injured.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers were called to Dickinson Street for a ShotSpotter activation around 1:50 a.m. on Thursday. Evidence of a shooting was found and a short time after a gunshot victim walked into Baystate Medical Center.

The Real-Time Analysis Center (R-TAC) reviewed city cameras of the area and found a vehicle of interest. Officers found the suspected vehicle nearly an hour after the shooting and attempted to conduct a traffic stop but the driver attempted to get away. However, the vehicle eventually crashed on Longhill Street.

Police arrested the driver, 24-year-old Antonio Vega of Springfield, and the passenger, 24-year-old Julio Nunez-Jimenez of Springfield. A spent shell casing was found in Vega’s pocket and another was found inside the car. Crack cocaine and two illegal firearms were also seized, one was identified as a ghost gun able to hold 14 rounds of ammunition.

The gunshot victim is expected to be okay.

Vegas has been charged with the following:

Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Large-Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Two Counts)

Possession of a Class B Drug

Reckless Operation of a Motor Vehicle

Operating a Motor Vehicle with a Suspended License

Failure to Stop for Police

Vega is currently out on bail from Northampton for assault with a dangerous weapon and has previous convictions for heroin trafficking and firearm charges. A mugshot of Vega was not available at this time.

Nunez-Jimenez was also charged with the following:

Possession of a Large-Capacity Firearm

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Large-Capacity Firearm on a Public Way

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

Assault & Battery with a Dangerous Weapon

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Two Counts)

Possession of a Class B Drug

Nunez-Jimenez also has two firearm convictions and was recently released from prison.