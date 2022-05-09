SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men from Springfield were arrested after two loaded guns were seized Friday afternoon.

According to Springfield Police Department Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, at around 4:55 p.m. members of the Springfield Police Department’s Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) along with members of the Metro Unit, K9 Unit and Squad Officers seized two loaded firearms, four bundles of heroin and cocaine while arresting 21-year-old Robin Liberte and 24-year-old Luis Semprit.

Detectives found Semprit with a group of people on the 0-100 block of Lombard Street after police were alerted he may be in possession of a firearm. Detectives detained him and seized a loaded firearm in his waistband.

During the investigation, Liberte ran away and was caught near the intersection of Main and Marble Streets. A firearm reported stolen out of Vermont, four bundles of heroin and a bag of cocaine that Liberte allegedly tossed during the pursuit were found by K9 Officer Scott Stelzer and his partner K9 Yogi on the 500 block of Main Street.

Semprit has previously been convicted in Hampden County Superior Court on firearms and drug charges, including the illegal sale of firearms. He is being charged with the following:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License – 2nd Offense

Firearm Violation with 1 Prior Violent/Drug Crime

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Liberte is charged with the following: