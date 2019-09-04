Two Springfield men arrested for allegedly trafficking crack-cocaine

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police arrested two men after a month-long narcotics investigation distribution in the High and School Street areas Wednesday morning.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News around 5:00 a.m. 42-year-old Hector Rios and 53-year-old Efrain Gonzalez of Springfield were arrested after detectives executed a search warrant on School Street.

During the arrest, police allegedly seized 119 individual rocks of crack-cocaine on Rios and an additional 11 rocks in the apartment. Packaging material was also recovered.

Rios and Gonzalez were both charged with trafficking in a Class B substance.




