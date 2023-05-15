SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men were arrested Thursday following a break-in at a vacant apartment on Marion Street.

Springfield Police have received several complaints of drug and gang activity on Marion Street and made several arrests in the area, according to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh.

On Thursday, officers received information that an unknown person broke into a vacant apartment. The person, later identified as 33-year-old Josue Sierra-Fonseca of Springfield, was observed opening the locked door from inside the apartment. He attempted to run from the police but was eventually arrested. Sierra-Fonseca previously trespassed on the same property in September.

Officers searched the vacant apartment and found a large-capacity firearm loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition on a bed, as well as 179 bags of heroin, 95 pills of cocaine and $105 in cash.

A second suspect, 63-year-old Juan Maldonado of Springfield, was found inside the apartment, locked inside the bathroom.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Sierra-Fonseca has been charged with:

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Breaking & Entering into a Building – Daytime for a Felony

Possession of a Large Capacity Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug

Trespassing

Maldonado has also been charged with: