Two Springfield men arrested for possession of firearms, including ghost gun

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men were arrested Saturday for possession of two high capacity firearms, including a ghost gun.

According to Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh, officers stopped a vehicle with five people inside on Seymour Avenue around 4:15 p.m. Saturday afternoon while conducting an illegal firearms investigation. All five people inside the vehicle were detained while officers search the vehicle.

Inside the car, officers found a ghost gun with 16 rounds of ammunition loaded and a magazine capable of holding 32 rounds of ammunition. A second large capacity firearm was found loaded with 15 rounds of ammunition.

Two of the people inside the car, 21-year-old Tyler Wilson of Springfield and 22-year-old Jonathan Rivera of Springfield were arrested and the other three people were released.

Credit: Springfield Police Department

Wilson and Rivera have both been charged with: