BARRE, Vt. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men were arrested Friday in Barre, Vermont for allegedly trafficking heroin, fentanyl, hallucinogenic mushrooms and prescription drugs.

Following an investigation, Barre City police executed a search warrant around 8:00 p.m. Friday night on N. Seminary Street. Officers seized the following items:

54.7 grams of crack cocaine

414 bindles of fentanyl

2.4 grams of bulk fentanyl

24.52 grams of hallucinogenic mushrooms

Multiple regulated prescription drugs

Credit: Barre City Police Department

A vehicle was also seized and police have applied for another search warrant. Two men were arrested, 32-year-old Josue Cordero and 30-year-old Carlos Inostroza, both of Springfield.

Both men are being held on $25,000 bail each and are scheduled in a Vermont Superior Court on Monday. They have been charged with possession and trafficking of fentanyl, possession and sale of cocaine, possession of hallucinogens, possession of regulated drugs, and dispensing drugs in a dwelling.