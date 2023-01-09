GREENWICH, Conn. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men were arrested in Greenwich, Connecticut Thursday for allegedly attempting to sell two kilograms of fentanyl.

According to the Greenwich Police Department, detectives set up surveillance after receiving a tip that two suspects may be traveling from Massachusetts to Greenwich for a meet-up of an alleged drug deal near Exit 5 off of I-95. The officers arrested 29-year-old Daniel Alexis of Springfield and 31-year-old Omar Mateo of Springfield after observing them in the area.

Officers found two separate blocks of suspected fentanyl, weighing 1.06kg and 1.08kg each (combined weight of 4.7 pounds), in their possession. A sample of the drug was tested and resulted in a presumptive positive result for fentanyl.

Alexis and Mateo will be charged with the following:

Sale of more than 1oz of fentanyl

Conspiracy of sale of more than 1oz of fentanyl

Both men were issued a court-set bond of $250,000. After both of them were unable to post their bond, they were taken to Stamford Superior Court. They are expected to appear in court on January 20th.