Two Springfield men arrested in Enfield in possession of cocaine

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield police arrested two men from Springfield after receiving a report from the Springfield Police Department regarding a vehicle that had gotten away from officers in their city.

According to the Enfield Police Department, at around 2:25 p.m. the Springfield police issued a be on the lookout (BOLO) for a red Mercedes with Connecticut plates with at least one of the occupants of the vehicle reportedly had a firearm and allegedly committed multiple crimes in Springfield on Wednesday afternoon.

Enfield officers were able to locate the vehicle inside St Adalbert’s Cemetery around 3 p.m. with no driver or passengers. Officers tracked in the area of Kohl’s Plaza and two suspects were located at the Denny’s restaurant.

Both were arrested, and identified as 24-year-old Manuel Torres and 20-year-old Fabien Rosario of Springfield. Officers seized approximately $2,100, 139.5 grams of crack cocaine, 10 grams of powdered cocaine and 6 oxycontin pills.

Manuel Torres is being charged with the following:

Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell/Distribute

Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell/Distribute (Conspiracy)

Possession of a Controlled Substance

Interfering with a Police Officer

Torres is currently held on a $500,000 bond that is pending additional charges by Springfield Police Department.

Fabien Rosario is being charged with the following:

Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell/Distribute

Possession of Narcotics with Intent to Sell/Distribute (Conspiracy)

Rosario was released on a $15,000 bond.