Two Springfield men charged with armed robbery

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) — Two Springfield men were arrested in connection with an armed robbery.

According to the Springfield Police Department, officers were called to the 1300 block of Boston Road on Friday afternoon for a reported disturbance. On arrival, an individual told police that his phone has been stolen by two people with a firearm, who then drove off in the same vehicle.

Officers spotted the vehicle and performed a traffic stop at the 500 block of Parker Street. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Benjamin Asamoah and the passenger was identified as Joseph Llano. Both were removed from the vehicle and detained. Officers located a loaded high capacity firearm in the vehicle.

Benjamin Asamoah, 21, Springfield is charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony

Armed Robbery

Improper Storage of a Large Capacity Firearm

Possession of Ammunition without a FID Card

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Resisting Arrest

Joseph Llano, 22, Springfield is charged with the following: