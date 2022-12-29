SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men have been indicted by a Hampden County Grand Jury for their alleged role in assaulting an undercover State Police trooper during a narcotics investigation in Springfield back in July.

Fabian Rosario, 21, of Springfield has been charged with:

Assault and battery by means of a dangerous weapon

Assault by means of a dangerous weapon

Luis Morales, 26, of Springfield has also been charged with:

Carrying a firearm without license loaded (2 nd offense)

offense) Assault with dangerous weapon

Carrying a firearm without a license loaded

Improper storage of a firearm

Reckless operation of motor vehicle

In July 2021, members of the Springfield Police Department, Massachusetts State Police, CINRET West, District Attorney’s Office and the Hampden County Sheriffs Department were conducting an operation to deter drug dealing, firearms activity and prostitution in several areas of Springfield. During one operation, an undercover officer was attempting to get into his vehicle when he was surrounded by several men.

According to DA Spokesperson Jim Leydon, Rosario allegedly hit the undercover officer in the face with a liquor bottle and threw a rock at him as he attempted to escape. The officer ran towards the intersection of High and Myrtle Streets but the group of men chased after him.

At the intersection, Morales allegedly attempted to trip the undercover officer and reached into his fanny pack. At that moment, other officers arrived and Morales dropped the fanny pack and ran away. A loaded firearm and a Massachusetts ID with Morales’ name on it was found inside the fanny pack.

Morales was later located driving a vehicle on Bridge Street, who refused to stop for police and drove off at high speeds. He eventually crashed the vehicle near the 800 block of Worthington Street, hitting several vehicles and a home. Morales was arrested and taken to Baystate Medical Center for his injuries.

Both Rosario and Morales will be arraigned at a later date in Hampden Superior Court.