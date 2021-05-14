Two Springfield murder suspects arrested in Florida

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men were arrested in connection with a murder on February 24 on Main Street in Springfield.

According to Springfield Police spokesman Ryan Walsh, on February 26, homicide detectives applied for and were granted arrest warrants for Fernando Massey and Quamel Batchelor on murder charges. An investigation showed that both men were involved in the murder of 18-year-old Robert Crochiere on Main Street in Springfield on February 24.

According to Walsh, on Friday, May 7, Massey and Batchelor were both arrested while exiting a hotel room in Orlando, Florida on fugitive from justice warrants. They were taken to the Orange County (FL) Correctional Facility.

Both suspects have waived rendition and will be taken to Massachusetts in the near future to face charges in Springfield.

According to Hampden District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon, officers were called to the area of Main and Locust Streets around 2:30 a.m. February 24 where they located Crochiere suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers provided aid to the victim until an ambulance arrived. He was then taken to Baystate Medical Center where he later died.

Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Service, Florida Caribbean Regional Fugitive Task Force, and Middle District of Florida assisted with the arrest.

The Springfield Police Homicide Unit and Hampden District Attorney’s Office Murder Unit are still investigating.