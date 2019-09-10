Two Springfield Police officers injured after drunk driver crashes into cruiser

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two police officers are recovering after a drunk driver crashed into their cruiser on Carew Street Monday night.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News the officers spotted a woman from Indian Orchard driving in the wrong lane on the 200 block of Carew St. around 7:45 p.m.

The two officers, whose names have not been released, stopped and put their lights on to alert the driver, but she eventually crashed into their cruiser.

Both Springfield officers suffered injuries and were taken to Baystate for treatment. They were later released.

The Indian Orchard woman was arrested and charged with operating under the influence.