SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield residents were arrested after a loaded firearm was found during a traffic stop.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 11:55 p.m. on Wednesday officers were called to a ShotSpotter activation on the 500 block of Dickinson Street and another of Commonwealth Ave.

Police saw a vehicle driving on Commonwealth Avenue without its lights on and was unregistered and uninsured. A traffic stop was conducted at the intersection of Belmont Avenue and Sumner Avenue.

A vehicle search was conducted before being towed and police found a loaded firearm under the passenger seat. The driver, 27-year-old Sandra Sepulveda, and the passenger, 22-year-old Takwon Graham, were arrested.

(Springfield Police Department)

Sandra Sepulveda (Springfield Police Department)

Takwon Graham (Springfield Police Department)

Sandra Sepulveda is charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of a Firearm without a FID Card

Uninsured Motor Vehicle

Unregistered Motor Vehicle

No Inspection Sticker

Motor Vehicle Lights Violation

Takwon Graham is charged with the following: