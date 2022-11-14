SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Police Officers seized a loaded firearm, heroin, crack cocaine, three knives, and brass knuckles after a traffic stop on Sunday.

At around 11:00 a.m., officers were sent to a gun call on Mapledell Street in Springfield on Sunday, according to the Springfield Police Department. The victim said that 30-year-old Emily Sanchez allegedly pointed a gun at her. Officers searched the area and found the suspect’s vehicle.

When other officers arrived, they performed a traffic stop at Oak Grove Avenue and State Street. Sanchez and her passenger, 39-year-old Luis Luna, ignored the officers and were ordered to get out of the vehicle.

There were brass knuckles and two knives on Sanchez and she was placed under arrest. During an investigation of the vehicle, officers found ammunition on the driver’s side floorboard and a loaded firearm in the armrest, a knife, and 64 bags of heroin and crack cocaine.

Springfield Police Department

Emily Sanchez of Springfield is charged with the following:

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Assault with a Dangerous Weapon

Carrying a Dangerous Weapon – 2 Counts

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession of a Class B Drug

Luis Luna of Springfield is charged with the following: