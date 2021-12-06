Two Springfield residents charged in connection with human trafficking

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people from Springfield are charged in connection to human trafficking.

According to the Springfield Police Department, 20-year-old Savannah Savard and 25-year-old Wesley Bowleg of Springfield are charged with three counts of human trafficking. Savard was arrested on Thursday by the Springfield Police Department Special Victims Unit and the Massachusetts State Police for a Hampden Superior Court arrest warrant and co-conspirator, Bowleg was charged in November.

No further details have been released due to the nature of the case as it still remains active and ongoing. Springfield Police Department urges that if you feel like you are a victim of a sex crime, to contact Springfield Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at 413-787-6352