SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield residents were arrested Sunday for allegedly firing a gun from a vehicle.

According to the Springfield Police Department, at around 2 a.m. while officers were investigating an unrelated incident on Osgood Street, they heard multiple gunshots and a ShotSpotter activated in the area. The officers saw a vehicle speeding past them on Dwight Street, away from the area of shots fired, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop.

During the pursuit, the driver allegedly ran through red lights, disregarded traffic laws, and put citizens’ lives in danger. As the driver attempted to get onto I-91, they lost control of the vehicle and hit a fence near the intersection of State Street and East Columbus Avenue.

(Springfield Police Department)

Officers were able to detain the driver, 21-year-old Jafet Robles Jr., and passenger 26-year-old Vicossie Rodriguez-Sanchez. and found two spent shell casings and marijuana packaged for sale inside the vehicle.

In a review of city cameras, a gun can be seen thrown from the vehicle. Springfield Police K-9 Officer Eric Blair and K-9 Flexx found the firearm on the 100 block of State Street. An additional four casings were found in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Chestnut Street. Both occupants of the vehicle were arrested and charged with the following:

Discharging a Firearm within 500 Feet of a Building

Carrying a Firearm without a License

Carrying a Loaded Firearm without a License

Possession of Ammunition with an FID Card

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class D Drug

Destruction of Evidence

Robles Jr. is also charged with reckless operation of a motor vehicle and failure to stop for police