SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two Springfield men were arrested after detectives seized two firearms, trafficking weight in cocaine, meth, heroin, and oxycontin.

After an illegal firearms investigation conducted by the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit (FIU) for the past several weeks with 20-year-old Julias Cruz as a suspect, a search warrant was conducted at an apartment complex on the 0-100 block of Wilbraham Road.

On Friday, March 10th at around 7 p.m., detectives seized approximately 33 grams of crack cocaine, 15 grams of cocaine, 12 grams of methamphetamine, 1,600 pills of oxycontin, and 10 bags of heroin.

A 3D-printed ghost gun loaded with six rounds of ammunition, a second firearm loaded with nine rounds of ammunition, a shotgun magazine with five shotgun rounds, and a flash suppressor for a shotgun was also located in Cruz’s apartment.

Julias Cruz is charged with the following:

Possession of a Firearm without an FID Card (Two Counts)

Improper Storage of a Firearm (Two Counts)

Possession of Ammunition without an FID Card

Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony (Eight Counts)

Conspiracy to Violate Drug Law

Trafficking in Cocaine 36-100 Grams

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class A Drug

Possession with the Intent to Distribute a Class B Drug (Two Counts)

Robin Liberte (45), out on parole for prior drug offenses, is charged with: