Two Springfield suspects charged in connection with “purse snatchings”

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two men from Springfield were arrested in connection with robberies in East Longmeadow, West Springfield, Holyoke, and Springfield.

According to a news release sent to 22News from Hampden District Attorney’s Office Spokesperson, Jim Leydon, 34-year-old’s Angel Gonzalez and Derek Michalczyk of Springfield, who are allegedly behind a string of “purse snatchings,” have been arrested.

Hampden District Attorney Anthony D. Gulluni, stated, “ I would like to thank the investigators who swiftly investigated these incidents and identified these suspects. In particular, Detective Michael Ingalls of the East Longmeadow Police Department, who has also been assigned to my office’s SAFE Unit, and Detective Jay Parnell of the Holyoke Police Department, for their skill and thoroughness in this investigation. Law enforcement will respond forcefully to anyone who targets vulnerable people.”

Angel Gonzalez was arrested at around 2:50 p.m. Monday on the 700 block of Worthington Street in Springfield. Both men are charged with the following:

Unarmed robbery and larceny from a person, by the East Longmeadow Police Department

Assault and battery on an elder/disabled person, larceny from a person 65+, larceny under $250 from an elderly/disabled person, unarmed robbery of an elderly person, assault and battery on an elderly/disabled person with serious injury, by the Holyoke Police Department.

Gonzalez and Michalczyk are being arraigned in Holyoke District Court on Tuesday. The investigation was conducted by Hampden District Attorney Anthony Gulluni’s SAFE Unit, East Longmeadow Police Department, and the Holyoke Police Department.