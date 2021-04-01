Two suspects allegedly assault victim from Mohegan Sun Casino

JEWETT CITY, Conn. (WWLP) – Connecticut State Police are asking the public’s help in identifying two suspects who allegedly assaulted a man.

According to the Connecticut State Police – Troop E Montville, Troopers were called to a business in Jewett City for a report of a man who was allegedly assaulted by two unknown men. The suspects brought the victim from Mohegan Sun Casino to a Jewett City business. Once at the business, the two suspects removed the victim from the vehicle where he was assaulted and had items stolen from him.

If you have any information or can identify the suspects, you are asked to contact Trooper Miller at Troop E by email at Edward.E.Miller@ct.gov or by calling 860-848-6500.