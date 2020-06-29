Two suspects allegedly involved in Springfield armed robbery arrested

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people accused of being involved in an armed robbery in Springfield were arrested early Sunday morning.

Springfield Police Spokesperson Ryan Walsh told 22News, 36-year-old Cyrus Fisher and 27-year-old Erika Higgins were arrested after police were called to the area of Sumner Avenue for an armed robbery at a convenience store around 2 a.m.

Walsh said Fisher implied he had a weapon and demanded money in the register. He then opened the register and ran out of the store with an undisclosed amount of money alongside Higgins. Walsh said Higgins got into a parked car at a gas station and picked up Fisher on Bryant Street.

The car was later located and shortly after, Higgins was found at the corner of Woodlawn and Fountain Streets. Walsh said she had PCP on her and gave officers a fake name. Fisher was located near Wesson Street.

Inside the car, evidence from the robbery was found.

Fisher was charged with armed and masked robbery and arrest warrant. Higgins was also charged with armed and masked robbery, possession of a Class B drug (PCP) and false ID information furnish to law enforcement.