ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – Enfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying two suspects allegedly involved in several thefts.

The two people in the photos below were shared by the Enfield Police Department on Facebook that are suspected of stealing an 80-year-old shopper’s wallet and a subsequent fraud spree totaling thousands of dollars. Police say that the suspects are believed to be involved in multiple similar incidents in other surrounding communities.

(Enfield Police Department) (Enfield Police Department)

If you can identify either person or have any information you are asked to contact Officer LeClair at dleclair@enfield.org or 860-763-6400 extension 1458.