Two suspects arrested after police allegedly seized illegal firearm and drugs in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Detectives and officers made two arrests after allegedly recovering a firearm and drugs during a search warrant in Springfield Wednesday.
Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News at around 5:30 a.m., 27-year-old Wilson Garcia and 28-year-old Christina Guzman were arrested after Springfield’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on 92 High Street.
Walsh said K9 Dex and an officer recovered 58 rocks of crack-cocaine in a dresser drawer as well as one bag of cocaine and additional chunks of crack-cocaine. In the living room, officers allegedly found a loaded firearm and $234 in cash.
Walsh said two children were also inside the apartment during the search.
Garcia and Guzman are charged with the following:
- Trafficking a Class B Drug
- Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B Drug
- Possession of a firearm without a FID
- Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony
- Possession of ammunition without a FID
- Improper storage of a firearm
- Reckless endangerment of a child