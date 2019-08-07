Two suspects arrested after police allegedly seized illegal firearm and drugs in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield Detectives and officers made two arrests after allegedly recovering a firearm and drugs during a search warrant in Springfield Wednesday.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh told 22News at around 5:30 a.m., 27-year-old Wilson Garcia and 28-year-old Christina Guzman were arrested after Springfield’s Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant on 92 High Street.

Walsh said K9 Dex and an officer recovered 58 rocks of crack-cocaine in a dresser drawer as well as one bag of cocaine and additional chunks of crack-cocaine. In the living room, officers allegedly found a loaded firearm and $234 in cash.

Walsh said two children were also inside the apartment during the search.

Garcia and Guzman are charged with the following:

Trafficking a Class B Drug

Possession with the intent to distribute a Class B Drug

Possession of a firearm without a FID

Possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony

Possession of ammunition without a FID

Improper storage of a firearm

Reckless endangerment of a child