CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people were arrested in connection with several armed robberies in different stores in Chicopee.

According to the Chicopee Police Department, officers were sent to a report of an armed robbery at Flanagan’s Package Store located at 499 Springfield St. on Monday. The officers were provided with the description of the suspect and saw someone matching the description in the area. After a foot chase, the suspect was located and arrested.

The suspect was a juvenile and identified as a suspect involved in three armed robberies:

Flanagan’s Package store on September 20

Chicopee Convenience Mart located at 201 Exchange Street on October 2

Flanagan’s Package Store on October 3

During the investigation, a second suspect was identified as 20-year-old Wilfred Rosado-Colomba. Detectives received a search warrant for his home on Tuesday and recovered evidence linking Rosado-Colomba to five armed robberies. Rosado-Colomba was arrested and charged with five counts of robbery, armed and masked.