Two suspects arrested in connection with murder in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two suspects in Springfield have been arrested in connection with the murder of 22-year-old Kamari-Khalil Lyles.

According to the Springfield Police Department, on May 1 at approximately 11:50 p.m. Springfield Police were called to Leete Street for a ShotSpotter activation and located two adult men with gunshot wounds. Both were taken to Baystate Medical Center where one survived, but Lyles did not.

Springfield Police Homicide Unit have been investigating this case and on October 7 were granted arrest warrants for 23-year-old Joel Rodriguez and 20-year-old Brialee Garcia in connection to the murder.

On Friday, members of the Springfield Police Firearms Investigation Unit, United States Marshals Fugitive Task Force, Massachusetts State Police, Hampden County Sheriff’s Department and Chicopee Police officers arrested Rodriguez and Garcia at an apartment on West Street in Chicopee. Both suspect were processed at the Chicopee Police Department then transferred to the Springfield Police Department.

Rodriguez and Garcia will both being charged with:

Arrest Warrant Murder Possession of a large capacity firearm Assault to murder Malicious damage to a motor vehicle – 2 counts Discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a building Carrying a firearm without a license Carrying a loaded firearm without a license



The Springfield Police Homicide Unit and the Hampden District Attorney’s Officer will continue to investigate the murder.