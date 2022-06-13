SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Two people from Springfield were arrested in connection with the murder of Luis Lebron Alvelo on Grattan Street in Chicopee.

According to the Hampden District Attorney Office’s Spokesperson Jim Leydon, 31-year-old Thania Rosado was arrested on June 8th and 38-year-old Jose Amaro was arrested on June 10th are being charged with murder.

On Memorial Day afternoon, Chicopee police were called to Grattan Street for a report of shots fired. When they arrived to the area, they found 23-year-old Luis Lebron Alvelo of Chicopee suffering from a gunshot wound. He died from his injuries.

Thania Rosado is currently held without the right to bail, her next court date is scheduled for June 24th.

Amaro was arrested at a home on Loring Street in Springfield. Police seized two handguns, ammunition with high capacity feeding devices, and narcotics packing materials after a search warrant was conducted. He is scheduled to be arraigned on June 13th in Chicopee District Court.

The investigation is being conducted by the Chicopee Police Department, the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, and the Hampden District Attorney’s Office’s Murder Unit.