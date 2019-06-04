Two suspects arrested in Holyoke drug raid have previous court cases

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – FBI, state and local police were all involved in the raid of an apartment on South Summer Street, where they found drugs, ammunition, and close to $11,000 in cash.

The raid came less than a month after a bust in Holyoke yielded thousands of bags of heroin and more than $100,000 in cash.

The FBI and State Police Gang Units and local officers raided a second-floor apartment at 561 South Summer Street Friday. With the help of Holyoke Police dog Ryker, officers found cocaine and heroin. They also found almost $11,000 in cash.

Brian Bowman, a Holyoke resident said, “There’s not a lot of employment opportunity here, so when there isn’t a lot of opportunities, crime and drugs are going to be rampant.”

Police arrested 33-year-old Juan Pacheco and 19-year-old Herman Gomez and charged both men with possession of heroin and cocaine with intent to distribute. Gomez is facing an additional charge of illegal possession of ammunition for 148 rounds found in his room.

“What if those things got into the wrong hands and innocent people got hurt or killed because someone got hold of drugs?” Erin Saykin, of Holyoke, asked.

Pacheco is currently on probation from Hampden Superior Court. Gomez has a pending case in Holyoke District Court for firearm and ammunition crimes.

