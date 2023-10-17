HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Two more people have been arrested in connection with the shooting death of a baby in Holyoke on October 4.

According to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office, 31-year-old Jose Galarza of Holyoke and 29-year-old Jay Marie Rosado-Rosario of Holyoke have been charged with accessory after the fact of murder in connection with locating the third suspect in the shooting, 28-year-old Kermith Alvarez, for their alleged efforts with helping him after the shooting took place.

Jose Galarza will be arraigned on Tuesday in Holyoke District Court, and Jay Marie Rosado-Rosario was arraigned on Monday in Holyoke District Court and her bail was set at $5,000. Rosado-Rosario’s next court date is scheduled for November 17.

Last week, the Hampden County District Attorney’s Office identified the third suspect, Kermith Alvarez, who is currently wanted in connection with the shooting.

Kermith Alvarez (Photo courtesy of the Hampden District Attorney’s Office)

If you have information about the whereabouts of Alvarez, you are asked to contact the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit at 413-505-5993 or the Massachusetts State Police: Violent Fugitive Apprehension Section at 1-800-KAPTURE (1-800-527-8873). He is actively avoiding law enforcement, the firearm used in this incident has not yet been recovered, and he should be considered armed and dangerous.

On October 6, 30-year-old Johnluis Sanchez of Holyoke was arraigned on Zoom in Holyoke Court for his suspected involvement in the shooting on October 4. Sanchez’s bail was revoked on an open firearms case out of Holyoke District Court, and held without the right to bail on a charge of murder for his suspected involvement, and other charges are expected to follow. His next scheduled court date is November 3.

On October 5, 22-year-old Alejandro Ramos was arraigned on murder charges in Holyoke Court after being released from the hospital, treated for a hand injury. He has been ordered held without the right to bail and will be back in court on November 3rd.

At around 12:38 p.m. on October 4, Holyoke police were called to a report of a shooting in the area of the 100 block of Sargeant Street. Upon investigation, three men were involved in an altercation, during which a shooting occurred, and one of the rounds from that altercation struck a public transportation bus and an uninvolved woman, who was seated on the bus.

The woman on the bus, who was pregnant, was treated at a nearby hospital and reported to be in critical condition. The baby, who was delivered and needed life-saving medical services, passed away, according to the DA’s office.

This incident is being investigated by the Massachusetts State Police Detective Unit assigned to the Hampden District Attorney’s Office and the Holyoke Police Department.